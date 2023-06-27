Temps will spike in the coming days

Highs in the 80s and 90s will be possible by the end of the work week
TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, low pressure will continue to gradually move away. Any rain therefore should gradually taper off, and low temps will hit the 50s and 60s overnight.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more sunshine and warmer weather. Highs should be closer to normal Wed afternoon, hitting the mid 70s-low 80s for most. We’ll be dry aside from a stray shower or two (most will not see rain). Otherwise, the sky might appear a bit hazy at times thanks to smoke traveling in overhead from Canadian wildfires. If you’ve got heart or lung issues, monitor symptoms!

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday and Friday will bring more hot and humid conditions, with temps pushing into the 80s and 90s. Friday, we’ll start to see the chance of rain rise again as a frontal system approaches.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend is looking warm still, but stormy at times...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

