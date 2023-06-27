Robert C. Byrd Clinic kicks off FARMacy program

FARMacy program in Lewisburg
FARMacy program in Lewisburg(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Robert C Byrd Clinic kicked off their FARMacy program again in Lewisburg on Wednesday, June 21.

At these events, doctors “prescribe” fresh, healthy, locally grown foods to a selected group of food-insecure patients with chronic diet-related diseases. Then they provide a “prescription” entitling patients to free weekly bags of fruits and vegetables from a pop-up farmers market that will be hosted at the event. Nutrition educators provide taste-tests, recipe demonstrations, recipe handouts, nutrition education classes and discuss physical activity opportunities. The local farmers will also be on hand each week to talk about their produce. Health measurements are taken at the beginning of the event and again at the end of the event (15 weeks later) to show FARMacy participants how effective eating healthy food can be. This program works! Last year, our average patient’s A1c dropped by .9 percent.

On Thursday June 22nd, they opened a new chapter by launching a FARMacy program in Rupert as well.

