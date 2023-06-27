Police | Vehicle linked to deadly shooting located

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are dead after a shooting, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue.

Chief Paris Workman of Montgomery Police says officers found two people unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

One man was found dead. Another man was taken to the hospital where he died, officials say.

There have been no arrests in the shooting deaths, but law enforcement did find a vehicle they believe belongs to the person responsible for the deaths.

Chief Workman reports that law enforcement couldn’t see inside the vehicle due to tinted windows, so teams had to forcibly open the car by breaking the back window.

Workman says the car will be towed away and a search warrant will be obtained for the vehicle.

The Montgomery Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

Two men died in an early morning shooting Tuesday in Montgomery. (John Green)

The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Ave. in Montgomery.

The shooting happened at midnight Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of 2nd Ave. in Montgomery.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.