Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Natasha Brewster
UPDATE: Missing woman found dead
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Steve-O coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on September 11
Steve-O adds Chuck Mathena Center to tour
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Rowan Bilodeau, a 15-year old transgender boy from Pittsboro, N.C., testifies Tuesday, June 20,...
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors in North Carolina clears another legislative chamber
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri