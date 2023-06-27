Mister Sparky Spotlight: electrical safety tips if you have kids

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this edition of Mister Sparky spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis, with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va, discuss what parents and grandparents need to know about electrical safety if children are present inside homes.

About 20% of electrical injuries are attributed to kids, according to Kristen Lewis

What are some things to keep in mind if you have kids or teens?

Some hazards include kids sticking things in outlets, charging phones at night at sticking the phone under a pillow. The cord can overheat, which could lead to a potential fire. Babies or toddlers can chew on cords, which can lead to damaged cords and potential fire risks.

With other children and adolescents, spilling water or drinks on electronic, like video game units, can be hazardous as well.

How can I get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va?

Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va. can do safety inspections inside your home. If you’re interested in learning more, you can reach them at 304-355-5200. You can visit the website here and Facebook page here.

