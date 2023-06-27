Mister Sparky Spotlight: electrical safety tips if you have kids

Small children can stick items inside electrical outlets, which can create hazards inside a home.
Small children can stick items inside electrical outlets, which can create hazards inside a home.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this edition of Mister Sparky spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis, with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va, discuss what parents and grandparents need to know about electrical safety if children are present inside homes.

About 20% of electrical injuries are attributed to kids, according to Kristen Lewis

What are some things to keep in mind if you have kids or teens?

Some hazards include kids sticking things in outlets, charging phones at night at sticking the phone under a pillow. The cord can overheat, which could lead to a potential fire. Babies or toddlers can chew on cords, which can lead to damaged cords and potential fire risks.

With other children and adolescents, spilling water or drinks on electronic, like video game units, can be hazardous as well.

How can I get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va?

Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va. can do safety inspections inside your home. If you’re interested in learning more, you can reach them at 304-355-5200. You can visit the website here and Facebook page here.

To view past segments, go here. To view an In Focus episode about them, go here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Natasha Brewster
UPDATE: Missing woman found dead
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Steve-O coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on September 11
Steve-O adds Chuck Mathena Center to tour
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

AG Morrisey gives update on opioid settlements
AG Morrisey gives update on opioid settlements
“Lunch & Learn” returns to Tazewell County following hiatus
“Lunch & Learn” returns to Tazewell County following hiatus
“Lunch & Learn” returns to Tazewell County following hiatus
National PTSD Awareness Day
June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day