“Lunch & Learn” returns to Tazewell County following hiatus

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -School might be out for summer, but some grown ups were treated to some food for thought from a healthcare leader in their community. “Lunch & Learn” is a quarterly event that holds discussions with entrepreneurs in the community. While the event had ended due to COVID, it returned on Tuesday for a new session at the town hall in Bluefield, Virginia. Following a free box lunch sponsored by the Town of Bluefield, Lunch & Learn attendees heard from Dr. Peter Mulkey, the President and CEO of Clinch Valley Health. He introduced people to his business and what they do before talking about the importance of being proactive with your healthcare – especially when it comes to things like cancer.

“...There’s things out there that... we can do to prevent major health events from occurring. They are relatively easy type screening that can be done whether it be a mammography for a female, a colonoscopy for someone... that can identify problems that can be taken care of before it’s too far down the road,” says Mulkey.

Mulkey adds, whether attending as a speaker or a member of the community, he enjoys Lunch & Learn and recommends it to other Tazewell County residents.

“I think it’s a great opportunity... You get to meet a lot of other people in the community that you may not even know what their business does. But you get to meet a lot of people, you get to have a nice lunch, and you get to hear hopefully a... good speaker talking about their business and what they do for their community,” says Mulkey.

Regina Sayers, President, Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce and one of the organizers of Lunch & Learn says the event’s reinvigoration has been well received. She says it plays an important role, connecting community members with local businesses.

“It brings the community together. It lets our businesses know what other businesses are happening in the community. Because we are, you know, from Pocahontas and Bluefield to Tazewell and Richlands. We’re a pretty big county and we have a lot of businesses that don’t know each other...” says Sayers.

Sayers adds, future sessions of Lunch & Learn will be held on a variety of topics and will feature other speakers as well. If you are interested in attending future Lunch & Learn sessions, Sayers adds they will be held quarterly. She encourages people to sign up for the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce newsletter or follow their social media pages to keep up to date on when and where these sessions will be held.

