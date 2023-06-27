Energy Express rolls into Fairdale Elementary

FAIRDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Energy Express train is rolling through the state to help area children put a stop to the Summer slump.

The eight-week program is a coordinated effort between Americorps, the WVU Extension Services, and a number of generous donors to help kids rekindle a love of learning.

Emma Miller is participating in the program at Fairdale Elementary. “We’re learning about books and they’re really fun books,” she said.

Through the help of dedicated mentors such as Emma Holstein, participants get lots of one-on-one help in a lot of different areas. But according to Holstein, there is a big focus on reading. “It really helps the kids to have someone there personalizing what they’re reading and helping them with every single word.”

Studies show students who are not reading at grade level by the third grade may never catch up. But as site coordinator Karen Daniel explained, parents don’t have to have kids in the program to help. “If they could just make that time to read, twenty minutes a day, it really makes a difference.”

She said it is that time spent planting seeds that will really help them grow. “We try to instill a love of reading for them so they’ll want to continue to learn to read.”

Daniel said the program also offers breakfast and lunch to the students to ensure they are getting adequate nutrition to keep up. While it is too late to sign up this year, she said parents and caretakers can contact the WVU Extension Service next year to apply.

