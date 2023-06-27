Cooler and a bit unsettled today

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today with a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Northwesterly winds will be gusty at times which will bring in some cooler temperatures. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but we should dry up overnight with mainly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

High pressure will build in and should keep us dry on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Wednesday and the 80s for most on Thursday.

It’ll be hot and muggy as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will soar into the 80s and low 90s on Friday and Saturday and the humidity will make it feel even warmer. We will start to grow unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rounds of showers and storms will continue to push through the area early next week. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

