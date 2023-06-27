Community group asks for donations for reward fund for information in 6 year old Lynchburg boy’s death

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are still looking for those responsible for the people who shot and killed a six year old Lynchburg boy.

It’s been almost two months since six year old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed while playing video games in his bed.

Despite video footage released by police showing several people shooting the home, no arrests have been made in this case.

Now a community group is partnering with Crimestoppers to help the family get justice.

One Community One Voice is collecting donations as part of the Kingston Reward Fund.

Leaders of the group say this money will go to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kingston’s death.

There are several ways you can donate to the fund, including at any Bank of James location or the gofundme page.

Leaders of One Community One Voice are expected to give an update about that fund on Tuesday.

If you have any information, contact: Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Natasha Brewster
UPDATE: Missing woman found dead
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Steve-O coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on September 11
Steve-O adds Chuck Mathena Center to tour
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

National PTSD Awareness Day
June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day
The victim died at the hospital.
Route 60 closed in Charmco due to crash
FARMacy program in Lewisburg
Robert C. Byrd Clinic kicks off FARMacy program
FILE: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks on the baby formula shortage Thursday.
Capito announces $350,000 for EDA projects in West Virginia
Associate Professor of Nursing, Sherri Williams helps a student measure blood pressure.
Soon to be high schoolers get a taste of nursing at BSU’s junior nursing academy