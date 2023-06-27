BSU’s Emily Shupe awarded NASA W.Va. Space Grant Research award

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Emily Shupe, a rising junior at Bluefield State University, has been awarded a NASA West Virginia Space Grant research award and is also being considered for early admission into the West Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM).

She received the grant under the supervision of Professor Tesfaye Belay, and the grant will allow Shupe to continue her work researching a bacterium that can infect astronauts during space flight. “I submitted an essay describing my research and the steps involved in conducting the research,” she explained.

Shupe is a graduate of Graham High School, and she credits teachers from there to her success.

“I’ve been interested in math and science for as long as I can remember,” she said, crediting the GHS faculty with the solid academic background that provided the foundation for her educational pursuits at BSU.

“I was nervous about the courses I took when I started at Bluefield State,” added the Applied Science (pre-med concentration) major. “The professors here have been really supportive. They would stay after class to work with me if I didn’t understand something.” Her confidence grew, she identified and pursued opportunities to further her education, and her efforts have borne fruit.

This Spring, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Bluefield State University signed an agreement that permits qualifying BSU students to apply for WVSOM’s Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program (POMP). WVSOM representatives will interview Shupe in July. If selected, she can enter POMP during her senior year at Bluefield State University and develop the skills and credentials required for admission into WVSOM. Once accepted into POMP, she will be required to maintain a science grade point average of 3.4 or better and achieve a score of 500 or above on the Medical College Admissions Test.

Emily encourages high school students interested in STEM to apply to Bluefield State. “I would tell future science students to understand that there will be struggles along the way, but don’t give up. If you put in the work, the opportunities are endless,” she advises. “BSU students in Applied Sciences are like a tightly-knit family. We share the same classes, work together in labs, and support each other.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.