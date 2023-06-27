AG Morrisey gives update on opioid settlements

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a new plan in distributing settlements from drug makers over their role in the opioid crisis. Morrisey hopes to channel those monies into the ongoing fight against opioid abuse. He says the money from the settlements will be distributed to the counties and cities who are part of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding in the settlements. Morrisey specified that the money is to be solely used to address the crisis, emphasizing the funds can not be spent on things like infrastructure projects because the stakes are literally life and death.

“Now we know so many lives have been lost to this terrible epidemic. And we know that the epidemic is grown. Originally from the pain pills to a lot of the fentanyl menace that we’re seeing. A lot of the product that comes in... initial ingredients from China goes to the Mexican drug cartels, goes to the ports of entry, between the ports of entry. There are a lot of problems that we’re still seeing, and we’re trying to attract that problem holistically,” says Morrisey.

The process of distributing the opioid settlements will be handled by the newly organized West Virginia First Foundation.

For more information on the West Virginia First Foundation, a copy of their articles of incorporation can be found here.

