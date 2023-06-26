West Virginia Renaissance Festival Wraps up 2023 Events

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 West Virginia Renaissance Festival wrapped up its final weekend of events on Sun. June 25. The festival is held throughout every weekend in June annually in Greenbrier County, just outside Lewisburg.

It included jousting, live music, vendors and much more.

To learn more about the festival, including the latest information on 2024 events, go to its website here.

