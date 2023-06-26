We’ll get a brief cool down Tuesday, followed by another warm-up

Rain chances gradually drop in the coming days as well
Temperature Forecast
Temperature Forecast
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT

We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight, along with some lingering hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. While the risk is low, we could see a stronger or severe storm before the evening is over. Temps overnight will hover in the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

A front has shifted out of our area to the southeast, but strong NW winds behind this system will keep moisture riding up our mountains tomorrow. This means Tuesday will be cooler than average, with highs in the 60s and 70s, and a few more hit-and-miss showers/t-storms will still be possible. We’ll dry out more Tuesday night, and lows will remain in the 50s.

PRESSURE CHANGE FORECAST
PRESSURE CHANGE FORECAST

High pressure will take over Wed-Thu, meaning a very slim rain chance if any, and warmer temps with more breaks of sun. Highs should hit the 70s and 80s Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

By Friday, we’ll be hot and humid, with highs hitting the 80s and 90s! This weekend looks a bit unsettled with wider-spread rain...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

