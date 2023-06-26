We’ll get a brief cool down Tuesday, followed by another warm-up

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight, along with some lingering hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. While the risk is low, we could see a stronger or severe storm before the evening is over. Temps overnight will hover in the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

A front has shifted out of our area to the southeast, but strong NW winds behind this system will keep moisture riding up our mountains tomorrow. This means Tuesday will be cooler than average, with highs in the 60s and 70s, and a few more hit-and-miss showers/t-storms will still be possible. We’ll dry out more Tuesday night, and lows will remain in the 50s.

PRESSURE CHANGE FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will take over Wed-Thu, meaning a very slim rain chance if any, and warmer temps with more breaks of sun. Highs should hit the 70s and 80s Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

By Friday, we’ll be hot and humid, with highs hitting the 80s and 90s! This weekend looks a bit unsettled with wider-spread rain...

STAY TUNED!

