Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office unveils military memorial cruiser

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new cruiser with a camo-covered message of gratitude. This police cruiser does more than just transport sheriff’s office personnel. It’s a military memorial that’s mobile, celebrating and honoring the men and women who served our country wherever it goes. Its driver, Lt. James Crigger, says they’ve received positive feedback on the design.

“... I had an officer or deputy from Russell County recently approach me... asked if he could photograph the car and send it out to his family and friends. It’s all been positive,” says Lt. Crigger.

Lt. Crigger says hearing the support from the community makes him think of his grandfather who fought in World War 2. He says he is grateful to the sheriff’s office for giving him this way to honor his grandfather’s sacrifice.

“Not only does it make me think about my grandfather and the pride I have in his service and the life that he led after he was released from being a POW, but it makes me proud of my agency... Sheriff Hieatt that he would take the time to think of a small gesture like this and see it through,” says says Lt. Crigger.

On the front of the cruiser, a saluting soldier stands behind the words: “Honoring all who served.” One of those honored is Tazewell County Chief Deputy, Major Harold Heatley, one of the nine veterans who work at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. He says he loved the idea of decorating the cruiser and is pleased with how the art turned out.

“...When I saw the artwork, I was just, like, floored. I mean, absolutely just loved it... I showed a couple of the original artistic drawings to some of my friends that are veterans, and they’re like, ‘man, this is great...’” says Major Heatley.

Major Heatley hopes this cruiser will show the veterans in the community how much the Tazewell Sheriff’s Office cares for them. Major Heatley adds, Sheriff Brian Hieatt first proposed the idea for the military memorial cruiser. He also says there is only a miniscule cost difference between this cruiser and a normal one. A small price, he says, especially when compared to the sacrifices often made by those in the military.

