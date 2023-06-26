Rodman unveils new artwork

By Mark Hughes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The City of Bluefield added another art mural thanks to the help of an artist from the Sunshine state.

Pensacola, Florida-based artist rod “Rodman” (lay-sure) leisure has just finished his latest masterpiece. You can see it on the side of the “super clean coin laundry” that faces route 52 on cherry street. This piece was commissioned by the building’s owner Brandon Disney, who also owns a State Farm office at this location.

Disney said he had been looking to fill the empty wall--and this was a great and visual way to do it.

As for Rodman, he says he will be leaving the area soon, and this is his gift to Bluefield before he leaves.\

“So, we just wanted something to make our building look a little more fun and more exciting. A place where ATV riders and people traveling to the community could stop and get a picture. You know a little photo opportunity.”

“I’m tickled to always to leave a piece, a little piece of what I am doing and spread the word about art. I do think that Bluefield has a strong pulse in the art world.”

Rodman added that this project only took a little over four days to complete and was done primarily with a special kind of spray paint.

