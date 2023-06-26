Ridge Runners dominate late to split with the WhistlePigs

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs were looking to sweep the Bluefield Ridge Runners at home in Appalachian League play. Princeton won Saturday 13-4

It was close to start as Bluefield would take a 1-0 lead, Princeton would tie it in the third. Bluefield would score two runs in the fourth to lead 3-1, but Princeton would score one in the bottom of the inning to make it 3-2. In the sixth inning and seventh inning though, Bluefield would score ten runs total to Princeton’s two to win 13-4.

