Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann
"Hoop Drills and Life Skills" summer camp returns for 14th year
