Police fatally shoot man who wounded neighbor, pointed gun at officers, chief says

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot an 82-year-old man after he wounded his neighbor and then barricaded himself for hours before emerging armed and pointing the gun at officers, authorities said.

Officers responded on Saturday to a report of a woman who had been shot by her neighbor, Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush told The Intelligencer Wheeling News Register. Cassandra Jeter, 62, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck while mowing her grass and was hospitalized, Kush said.

When officers attempted to contact her neighbor, Carl Gist, he wouldn’t leave his home, and officers attempted to negotiate with him for hours before launching gas canisters into the structure, Kush said. That prompted Gist to exit through the front door holding a semiautomatic pistol, he said.

“Mr. Gist was ordered multiple times to drop the weapon. He then pointed the handgun at officers, at which time shots were fired by the police,” Kush said.

Gist was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further information wasn’t immediately released. West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting, Kush said.

