Mercer Mall closed due to power outage

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer Mall was closed all-day Sunday due to an ongoing power outage, according to the mall’s Facebook page.

As of around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the expected time for restoration was Monday at 2:00 p.m.. The post noted “the mall cannot reopen for business until power has been restored.” Further updates can be found on the mall’s Facebook Page.

