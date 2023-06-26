Mercer Mall closed due to power outage

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer Mall was closed all-day Sunday due to an ongoing power outage, according to the mall’s Facebook page.

As of around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the expected time for restoration was Monday at 2:00 p.m.. The post noted “the mall cannot reopen for business until power has been restored.” Further updates can be found on the mall’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.