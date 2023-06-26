Interview @ Noon: Lori Charles Stacy & Keshia Cole discuss the ‘Lunch & Learn’

“Clinch Valley [Health] is not just Richlands. Clinch Valley [Health] is Tazewell County.” --Lori Charles Stacey
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) - Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Bluefield has joined forces for several ‘Lunch and Learn’ events in our community.

It kicks off with Dr. Peter Mulkey of Clinch Valley Health on June 27th at 112 Huffard Drive in Bluefield, Virginia from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm.

Dr. Mulkey who is the President and CEO of Clinch Valley Health will be discussing new cancer treatments and programs at the facility.

Keshia Cole--director with the chamber and Lori Charles Stacy stopped by to chat about it all with WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden.

Cole telling our Joshua Bolden and viewers at home that this ‘Lunch and Learn’ will be the first of several for the year.

Stacy adding that the ‘Lunch & Learn’ series is so beneficial for our communities--remind us all the Clinch Valley Health isn’t only for Richlands but the Two Virginias as a whole.

“One of the things that we’re so excited about is that Clinch Valley is not just Richlands. Clinch Valley is Tazewell County and we actually have an extension of that hospital right here on Leatherwood Lane,” said Stacy.

“The technology that they have now to detect breast cancer is incredible and we’re just so excited to help them share the news.”

The event is free and lunch is provided. Watch more in the interview above.

