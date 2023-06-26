“Hoop Drills and Life Skills” summer camp returns for 14th year

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Monday began the first day of the 14th annual “Hoop Drills and Life Skills,” a three-day summer camp for kids ages 8-14. This camp is a partnership between Bluefield West Virginia Parks and Recreation and CASE West Virginia’s Youth Enrichment Services (Y.E.S.). Jim Pettus, Program Director for Project Y.E.S. and an organizer for the camp says it’s as popular as ever with around 100-125 kids participating. He says in addition to playing basketball and getting a free meal, the kids at the camp learn lessons that can be used both on and off the basketball court.

“Well, I think one of the biggest things is about getting along and not bullying... just learning the things about getting along with each other... We do have some kids who just moved to the area so... it gives them a head start to meeting and making new friends before the new school year. And... just trying to bring something positive... for our youth in the community,” says Pettus.

If you would like to participate in Hoop Drills and Life Skills, there’s still time. Pettus says they are still accepting campers for Tuesday, June 27th and Wednesday, June 28th from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Bluefield Auditorium. If you miss this year, Pettus says they plan to continue the camp next year as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.