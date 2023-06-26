In Focus: A Walk Down Memory Lane with Marie Blackwell

By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. June 25 edition of In Focus, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviews Marie Blackwell. She is the former City of Bluefield ambassador. Blackwell is moving to Pensacola, Florida. However, she spent many decades in the Bluefield area, devoting her time and efforts to improving her local community and the lives of veterans.

Thank you for your dedication to the Two Virginias, Marie! You will be missed!

