A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today

Some storms could be on the stronger side
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers are moving through our southern counties this morning, but then we should dry up for most of the day. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon/evening, and a few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll be breezy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

Once again, some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, but not everyone will see rain. Winds will be out of the northwest and could be gusty at times which will help to keep temperatures cooler. Highs will top off in the low/mid 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Drier air will move in for the middle of the week. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday will feature mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Wednesday and the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Thursday.

It will really feel like Summer late week as temperatures soar into the 80s and low 90s. We will grow unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

