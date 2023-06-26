8 buildings set for demolition in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The demolition process for eight buildings in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia began on Monday. Jim Spencer, the Executive Director for the Bluefield Economic Development Authority says the process will likely take at least a year to complete.

Crews began the abatement phase which includes removing hazardous materials like asbestos.

Some of the buildings on the list for demolition include the old JCPenny’s, and the eight level Montgomery Ward building. Spencer says it won’t be an easy task to bring the buildings down, hence the long process.

“They’ve got to take it down carefully so they don’t drop things to damage other buildings and things like that so it’s going to take over a year from the start abatement all the way through finish,” said Spencer.

The total cost for the project’s contract is more than $1.3 million. He says other costs from utility companies will likely add to the cost.

“The first phase was funded through an EPA grant, $452K along with a matching grant from the Shott Foundation of a hundred thousand. The abatement will be the first step, they’ll be here for 90 to 120 days. After that there will be a downtime of about 60 days for the utilities to come out,” said Spencer.

An exact date and time has not been established for the community meeting yet but when it’s decided WVVA will update you.

Spencer says nothing is set in stone when it comes to replacing the buildings. But they are looking at a few ideas to bring life into the old space once the old buildings are razed to the ground here in the downtown area.

“Either some retail, expanding Chicory Square, making a downtown center, things like that so we’re going to have a community meeting late July. Let the community weigh in on the options and maybe come up with some better options than we’ve even thought about,” said Spencer.

One business owner in downtown says he wants to see more retail merchants set up their shops once the buildings are gone. Adding the more the merrier.

“I’m hoping that when they rebuild what we have across the street that they not only look at how it’s going to look but at the same time find ways to put in buildings that will be usable for retail type stores,” said co-owner of Ye Olde Ugly Duckling, Pete Sternloff.

Right now Scott Street is closed so workers can bring in equipment for the demolition process. Spencer says once it’s time for the buildings to come down, Federal Street will have to be closed for a period of time. Businesses and the public will get plenty of notice in advance so they can be made aware when that time comes.

