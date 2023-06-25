WhistlePigs take first game of second series with the Ridge Runners
Princeton takes over in the eighth inning to beat Bluefield 7-2
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs hosted the Bluefield Ridge Runners in Appalachian League play. The teams split their weekend series last week in what as known as, “The Feud”.
Bluefield would take a 1-0 in the first inning but Princeton would tie it after the bottom of the inning. Princeton would score one run in the third and sixth inning to lead 3-1, until the eighth inning where the team would score four runs and go onto win 7-2.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.