Thunderstorms could get a little strong tonight.

A few counties in our area are under a marginal risk for severe weather tonight. While we’ve already seen a few thunderstorms pop up this afternoon, tonight will be when the frontal system will be approaching us. This system is expected to produce some significant thunderstorms just off to our west, though they look to lose a lot of steam as they enter parts of Kentucky. Any thunderstorms that make it over here could still have a fair bit of energy, leaving us with a small chance of some severe weather.

The strongest storms are expected to be just off to our west, though we could still see some lingering storms. (WVVA WEATHER)

Any thunderstorms that pop up could have strong damaging winds, and even some hail as well, so stay weather aware tonight. Tomorrow, we do have that marginal risk expanding to include our eastern counties through Monday morning. Stong winds could end up downing trees or power lines, as the soil is still very saturated. We could also see the possibility of some localized flooding issues due to any heavy rain we may see.

Meanwhile on Monday, the severe threat will shift east during the morning hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tonight will be seasonable again, sitting in the low to mid 60s.

Some storms that make it to us could be strong, so stay weather aware. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday morning, we will still see that lingering chance of a strong thunderstorm or two, however, after about 11 AM, that will be off to our east, leaving us with drier conditions for the bulk of the day. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 60s throughout the morning, then gradually climb into the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon. As we head overnight, we will see the chance of a few more pop-up showers or storms, but they will be very isolated and short lived.

Tomorrow we could still see some storms in the morning, but by the afternoon we will dry up. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday, we will once again see more showers and thunderstorms, but better weather is on the way! Things will begin to dry up Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures finally feeling like summer by the end of the week.

