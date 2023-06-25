Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Things kicked into high gear in the Town of Tazewell earlier today as auto enthusiasts descended on the town’s historic Main Street.

Cars lined the street for the town’s first cruise-in of the summer. The event was held in honor of late mechanic Gary McCann who had been a key-figure at previous cruise-ins and was a lover of all things auto.

“He really enjoyed coming out and hanging out with a lot of his friends, talking about cars,” said Gary McCann Jr, son of Gary McCann.

“I really miss Pappy. I think he would be really happy that we’re doing a cruise-in in his honor,” said Gary McCann’s grandson Gavin.

In addition to the cars there were local artisan vendors and live music by the Steele Cookin band.

