Tazewell County Fairgrounds hosts Jeff Hill Memorial Horse Show
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell Horse Show LLC held their third show of the year today.

Organizers for the event say that the return of horse shows to Tazewell County is also a draw for out of state enthusiasts.

”I have two people coming from Tennessee here tonight and they said, ‘I drove two hours and I didn’t know it was that easy to get here. I’m coming back,’ So it’s great to see people out of the area that are coming to watch and show,” said Libby Jeffers of Tazewell Horse Show LLC.

Jeffers adds that Jeff Hill, the man who the day’s show was in honor of, was a “true cowboy” who even got in the saddle with oxygen tank in tow.

The next horse show at the fairgrounds will be on July 22nd.

