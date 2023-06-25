Tactical Retreat Unplugged holds “Walk to Remember” to bring awareness to veteran suicide
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Earlier today at Tazewell’s Lincolnshire Park, veterans and supporters walked a 5k to bring awareness to the high rates of veteran suicide.
The event also served as a kick-off for the newly formed non-profit Tactical Retreat Unplugged which is developing a healing retreat for veterans and first responders in North Tazewell.
