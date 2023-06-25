Organizations hold town hall on homelessness in our region

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 60 community members gathered Sunday at Second Presbyterian Church to figure out what caused a spark in homelessness and how to help those without shelter.

Roanoke rent is increasing more than the national average, leading to a larger issue with homelessness.

“Problems don’t go away if you avoid them, and so our goal here is to talk about homelessness, talk about some solutions for the future,” says the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Rescue Mission, Kevin Berry.

Berry says there are many ways for the community to get involved.

“You wanna show folks that here is what your local organization is doing to make a difference and guess what, you can jump in anytime because this is a community effort,” added Berry.

A report from St. John’s Episcopal Church shows a 56 percent increase in homelessness from last year.

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Total Action from Progress, or TAP, has teamed up to help those in the area with shelter.

The CEO of the Rescue Mission, Lee Clark, says the pandemic was a catalyst for the higher rate of homelessness in the Roanoke area.

“There are so many misconceptions; a form like this gives people the opportunity to hear directly from those of us who are providing direct services right there each day and every night,” explained Clark.

Programs that help people stay in housing like eviction protections and SNAP benefits expired this year.

Community leaders say a rise in substance abuse, lack of affordable housing, and domestic violence are the main contributors to Roanoke’s homelessness.

TAP has not been a domestic violence center in the past, but began to shelter those after the pandemic. So far, 46 families that underwent a transitional program are now working happily and safely.

The community can help those without homes by volunteering and having a conversation with someone who is homeless. Leaders say by talking, you begin to understand the issues and complexity that are connected to homelessness.

