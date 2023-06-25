One injured as vehicle passes through Harper Rd. barrier, lands on tractor trailer on I-77

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Raleigh County Dispatch, one person was taken to a local hospital as clean-up efforts remained underway Sunday afternoon, following a reported crash involving a vehicle which “jumped the barrier” of Harper Rd. near Beckley. Dispatch reported the vehicle landed on-top of a tractor trailer on I-77 near mile marker 45 in the northbound lanes.

Beckley Police, Beckley Fire Department, W.Va. Turnpike Authority, Bradley Fire Department, Jan-Care Ambulance Service were all on-scene as of this story’s publish.

According to dispatch, the incident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, and there was no word yet regarding the condition of the person injured.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.