Investigation underway after shots fired at Wythe Co. party, victim in critical condition

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WVVA) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday, that deputies responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a large party in the 220 block of Castleton Road where shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, a press release reports deputies determined there had been a shooting based on evidence found at the scene. Deputies were then notified that a person with a gunshot wound was arriving at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax. As of Sunday afternoon, the victim remained in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting interviews, and processing evidence in an on-going investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
WVU names Assistant Coach Josh Eilert as Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann
Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann
72-year-old woman crashes into CVS
UPDATE: Woman who hit Beckley CVS may have been under the influence

Latest News

Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann
Tactical Retreat Unplugged holds “Walk to Remember” to bring awareness to veteran suicide
WVU names Assistant Coach Josh Eilert as Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Tazewell non-profit holds "Walk to Remember"
Tactical Retreat Unplugged holds “Walk to Remember” to bring awareness to veteran suicide