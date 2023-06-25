Investigation underway after shots fired at Wythe Co. party, victim in critical condition

GALAX, Va. (WVVA) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday, that deputies responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a large party in the 220 block of Castleton Road where shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, a press release reports deputies determined there had been a shooting based on evidence found at the scene. Deputies were then notified that a person with a gunshot wound was arriving at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax. As of Sunday afternoon, the victim remained in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting interviews, and processing evidence in an on-going investigation.

