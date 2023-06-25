Governor orders flags lowered in honor of slain police officer

Officer M. Christopher Wagner
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags across the commonwealth to be flown at half staff Monday, the day a slain Wintergreen Police officer will be laid to rest.

The governor’s order reads:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in Memory and Respect of Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher Wagner, II who was killed in the line of duty.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, June 26, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The funeral and visitation for Mark Christopher ‘Chris’ Wagner will be June 26 at the Augusta Expo Event Center.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, and the funeral will start immediately after the visitation. The burial will take place following the service at Augusta Memorial Park.

The visitation, funeral and burial are open to the public.

Virginia State Police have charged Daniel M. Barmak of Maryland with capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two felony counts of malicious wounding for the June 16 incident that left Wagner dead and two other people hurt

Wagner had responded to reports of the assault of the other men, and was killed during a struggle with Barmak after, police say, Barmak took Wagner’s department-issued handgun and shot and killed the officer.

According to Wintergreen Police, Officer Wagner served seven years with the Massanutten Police Department, starting as a gate attendant and then becoming a police officer after graduating from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy in May 2019.

