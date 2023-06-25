Four-year-old drowns during family gathering

(KWCH 12)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A young child lost their life on Saturday after an accidental drowning at Chief Logan Lodge, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say the 4-year-old victim was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water during a family gathering.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, WV.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann
Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
WVU names Assistant Coach Josh Eilert as Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
One injured as vehicle passes through Harper Rd. barrier, lands on tractor trailer on I-77
Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs

Latest News

Investigation underway after shots fired at Wythe Co. party, victim in critical condition
One injured as vehicle passes through Harper Rd. barrier, lands on tractor trailer on I-77
Mercer Mall closed due to power outage
Local boutique holds “Mermaid Makeover Party” with aquatic visitor
Local boutique holds “Mermaid Makeover Party” with aquatic visitor
Tazewell County Fairgrounds hosts Jeff Hill Memorial Horse Show