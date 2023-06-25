Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in the area of South Street.

CPD tells NBC29 that a man is dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. This is being handled as a “suspicious death.”

The department had posted to Facebook shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25 , that a victim was found and that officers will be in the area for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story.

