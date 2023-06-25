Chancellor Dr. Dana B. Hamel, founder of Virginia Community College, passes away at 99

“We have lost a great friend and Virginia has lost one of its guiding lights of the 20th century.”
Dr. Dana B. Hamel
Dr. Dana B. Hamel(Virginia's Community College)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family, friends and students of Virginia Community College System are all mourning the loss of a beloved educator, leader and pioneer. This comes after the announcement of the passing of Dr. Dana B. Hamel, Founding Chancellor of Virginia Community College.

It was announced in a statement from current VCCS Chancellor David Doré, Ed.D., citing the passing of Dr. Hamel on Friday evening, just weeks away from his 100th birthday.

Dana B. Hamel was born to Canadian immigrants in Maine on August 9, 1923. In his early life, Hamel learned watchmaking and repair from his father and grew up in the coal mining region of Pennsylvania in Johnstown. He began college when World War Two started and stopped to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served in the Pacific Theater.

Dr. Dana B. Hamel
Dr. Dana B. Hamel(Virginia Community College)

Thanks to the G.I. Bill, Hamel returned to college to pursue a future in teaching. He received a doctorate in education from the University of Cincinnati and began to gain teaching and administrative experience in Ohio. Hamel was then recruited to oversee Roanoke Technical Institute in the early 1960s. There he became the attention of top educators and political leaders in Virginia, who realized the state was falling behind.

After being recognized by top leaders in Virginia, Hamel was tasked with organizing new community colleges, staffing them and developing operational policies.

Dr. Dana B. Hamel provided nearly 40 years of public service. After his commitment to Virginia Technical Colleges and the VCCS, Hamel became executive director of the Virginia Center for Public/Private Initiatives. During his duty there, he played a leading role in securing the development of the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, a world-class nuclear physics research center in Newport News.

When Hamel retired in 1995, Virginia Lawmakers adopted a joint resolution of thanks and commendation to honor Hamel’s tireless efforts to advance higher education and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Hamel will be remembered as a great leader and educator who improved the lives of several Virginia families. Plans for a memorial are to be announced.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
One injured as vehicle passes through Harper Rd. barrier, lands on tractor trailer on I-77
Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann
Tazewell holds first cruise-in of the year in honor of Gary McCann
Natasha Brewster
UPDATE: Missing woman found dead
Tazewell County Fairgrounds hosts Jeff Hill Memorial Horse Show
Tazewell County Fairgrounds hosts Jeff Hill Memorial Horse Show

Latest News

The 'Lunch & Learn' takes place at 112 Huffard Drive on June 27th from 11:30am - 1:00pm
Interview @ Noon: Lori Charles Stacy & Keshia Cole discuss the ‘Lunch & Learn’
West Virginia awarded funds to improve broadband infrastructure
W.Va. gets $1.21 billion for broadband expansion
AG Morrisey outlines next steps for opioid settlements
Virginia getting more than a billion dollars for internet service
Police fatally shoot man who wounded neighbor, pointed gun at officers, chief says