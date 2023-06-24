We’ll be warm and muggy into the weekend

Temps will gradually rise by Sunday
MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, low pressure will move off the northeast, but return flow on the back side of this system will still bring occasional spotty rain. We’ll otherwise be mild and muggy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. and highs in the 70s. While not everyone will see rain, we’ll see spotty rain here and there, so have the umbrella on standby just in case! Highs tomorrow will top off in 70s. Low temps tomorrow night will again hover in the 50s and 60s and we should be partly cloudy.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring the slim chance for a few showers/a t-storm and warmer, more seasonable high temps in the 70s and 80s. Sunday night will bring increasing clouds, hit-or-miss rain, and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

We look unsettled as a front swings in next week, and widespread showers/storms look likely Monday-Tuesday of next week. STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

