Looking to remain mostly dry tomorrow. Severe weather possible Sunday night into Monday.

Today has been a fairly dry day besides a few pop-up rain showers. As we head overnight, we look forward to more of the same, Rain chances will be low, but not zero, otherwise we can expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

Tonight we look to stay dry (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Sunday, we’ve got more good-looking weather on tap. Looking at mainly dry conditions with variable sun and clouds. Temperatures will be reaching up into the upper 70s, even the low 80s in some spots, so it will really be feeling like Summer now. There is still a chance we could see a few pop-up rain showers, but otherwise we’ll stay dry for most of the day. As we head into the overnight hours though, we will have a strong frontal system heading our way.

Tomorrow will be a fairly dry day, though some could see the occasional rain shower (WVVA WEATHER)

Right now, it looks like it’s going to lose a lot of steam as it crosses into Kentucky, but we still have a small possibility that we could see some severe weather. Right now, our western counties are under a marginal risk for severe storms, and then on Monday that changes to the eastern counties. Stay weather aware just in case on Sunday night and Monday morning. We will continue to track this system.

Sunday evening could see the development of some stronger thunderstorms. (WVVA WEATHER)

The beginning of next week looks to remain rainy, so keep those umbrellas handy.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.