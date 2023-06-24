Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a judge on Friday night to postpone until December the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for retaining classified documents.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this week set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 for Trump, who faces 37 felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and obstructing Justice Department efforts to get them back.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team asked Cannon to reschedule the trial for Dec. 11. They said the delay was necessary because the case involves classified information and will require Trump’s lawyers to obtain security clearances, a process that is underway.

Former President Trump responded to the indictment. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, DOJ, BILL HENNESSY, U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA)

The Justice Department said this week that it has begun sharing with the Trump legal team evidence relevant to the case.

But, they said in their Friday filing, “Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate.”

The Justice Department said Trump’s lawyers do not object to pushing the trial date back. The judge will ultimately set the trial date.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator charges towards man fishing in South Carolina