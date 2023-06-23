Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Peter Pan

He can fly. He can fly. HE CAN FLY.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Our friends with the Tazewell County Animal Shelter recently stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to introduce us all to Peter Pan and yes, he can fly.

In the latest edition of your ‘Friday Furcast’ Alise Bailey has all the details on our furry friend in the video above.

Peter Pan is 3-years-old and under 50 pounds. He was a stray who was never claimed.

He has been neutered and is up-to-date on all but his rabies vaccinations.

Alise describes Peter Pan as very laid back but he loves to play and can do tricks.

He does well with dogs, cats and people

He was sponsored by the woman who found him meaning all his adoption fees are taken care of for you.

The shelter is also holding its Friday adoption special where dogs are $25 and cats are $15 and that fee covers the spay/neuter and rabies vaccinations as well.

Tazewell County Animal Shelter

736 Camp Joy Road in Bluefield, VA, 24605

Phone: 276-988-5795

E-mail: tazewellcountyanimalshelter@gmail.com

Opening Hours: Monday-Friday: 12pm-5pm

Wednesdays 12 PM - 4:30 PM

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Richlands Freedom Festival is happening in the parking lot of the Richlands Police Dept.
Interview @ Noon: Richlands Freedom Festival returns to the town on June 24th
Kickstand is at 10 AM at Linda K. Epling Stadium located at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, WV
21 Brotherhood Inc. revving up for poker run in partnership with ‘Friends of Charity Auto Fair’ to benefit Hospice of SWV and Brian’s Safehouse
Kickstand is at 12:45 pm and the ride begins at 1:00 pm.
Historic Pocahontas Inc. holding ‘Ride & Cruise-In benefiting annual Coal Miners’ & Railroad Workers’ Reunion
'GTT' @ Noon: 249th Army Band performing free concert; Badfinger coming this Fall to the Granada
‘GTT’ @ Noon: 249th Army Band performing free concert; Badfinger coming this Fall to the Granada