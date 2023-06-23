Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Peter Pan

TAZEWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Our friends with the Tazewell County Animal Shelter recently stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to introduce us all to Peter Pan and yes, he can fly.

In the latest edition of your ‘Friday Furcast’ Alise Bailey has all the details on our furry friend in the video above.

Peter Pan is 3-years-old and under 50 pounds. He was a stray who was never claimed.

He has been neutered and is up-to-date on all but his rabies vaccinations.

Alise describes Peter Pan as very laid back but he loves to play and can do tricks.

He does well with dogs, cats and people

He was sponsored by the woman who found him meaning all his adoption fees are taken care of for you.

The shelter is also holding its Friday adoption special where dogs are $25 and cats are $15 and that fee covers the spay/neuter and rabies vaccinations as well.

Tazewell County Animal Shelter

736 Camp Joy Road in Bluefield, VA, 24605

Phone: 276-988-5795

E-mail: tazewellcountyanimalshelter@gmail.com

Opening Hours: Monday-Friday: 12pm-5pm

Wednesdays 12 PM - 4:30 PM

