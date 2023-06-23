West Virginia Board of Education appoints new State Superintendent of Schools

On Friday, West Virginia school board members voted to accept the resignation of David Roach.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State School Board has chosen who will fill the state’s top educational job.

On Friday, the board appointed Michelle Blatt as the new State Superintendent of Schools.

Blatt’s salary will be $230,000, officials announced.

State school board members voted on Friday to accept the resignation of David Roach as state superintendent.

Roach was named state superintendent in August 2022 after serving as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.

He replaced Clayton Burch, who had resigned from the position to become superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

