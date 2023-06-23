Two men plead guilty to federal drug crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lorenzo B. Herbert, 33, of Beckley, and Rory Divaughn Spells, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, have both plead guilty to federal drug crimes.

Herbert pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, while Spells pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl and a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on September 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence near Beckley. Officers found quantities of fentanyl, a substance containing methamphetamine and $8,245. Herbert and Spells each admitted that they were mixing and preparing fentanyl for distribution in the residence’s kitchen at the time the search warrant was executed. Herbert and Spells further admitted the cash represented proceeds of previous drug trafficking activity.

Herbert is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine. Spells is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

