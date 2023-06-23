Two men plead guilty to federal drug crimes

Lorenzo Herbert and Rory Spells
Lorenzo Herbert and Rory Spells(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lorenzo B. Herbert, 33, of Beckley, and Rory Divaughn Spells, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, have both plead guilty to federal drug crimes.

Herbert pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, while Spells pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl and a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on September 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence near Beckley. Officers found quantities of fentanyl, a substance containing methamphetamine and $8,245. Herbert and Spells each admitted that they were mixing and preparing fentanyl for distribution in the residence’s kitchen at the time the search warrant was executed. Herbert and Spells further admitted the cash represented proceeds of previous drug trafficking activity.

Herbert is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine. Spells is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Memorial honoring the lives lost in the flood of 2016
The Flood of 2016: Seven Years Later
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon have a new tool to help curb the recent rise in...
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. to acquire bullet retrieval system
Court ruling
Beckley man sentenced to 10 years for federal drug crime
In the latest edition of your 'Furcast @ Noon,' Alise Bailey has all the details on our furry...
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Peter Pan