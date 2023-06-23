Raleigh County welcomes AMB Tires & Wheels

AMB Tires & Wheels
AMB Tires & Wheels(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the community on Friday.

AMB Tires & Wheels held its grand opening at its shop on Stanaford Mine Road in Beckley. The company says they specialize in lift and leveling kits and oversized tires, as well as alignments and oil changes.

On Monday, the business celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting and lunch.

WVVA spoke to Benjamin Urshan to see how he and his partner, Arnold Maynard III, will be serving the area.

“I believe we are the only one in this area that offers alignment alongside the leveling kit,” the co-owner shared. “We wanted to come and bring like a fresh perspective to West Virginia, so it kind of came about just this past year, actually. Me and Brother Maynard came together and we came around and we got together on it.”

AMB Tires & Wheels is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The business is very active on social media. Learn more at AMB Tires & Wheels on Facebook and online.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

AASC holds prom for seniors
AASC holds prom for seniors
Beckley ARH
Beckley ARH CEO says Stanaford Road closure does not affect hospital hours
Lake Stephens Splash Pad
Poor weather loses Lake Stephens thousands
Memorial honoring the lives lost in the flood of 2016
The Flood of 2016: Seven Years Later