Raleigh County welcomes AMB Tires & Wheels

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the community on Friday.

AMB Tires & Wheels held its grand opening at its shop on Stanaford Mine Road in Beckley. The company says they specialize in lift and leveling kits and oversized tires, as well as alignments and oil changes.

On Monday, the business celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting and lunch.

WVVA spoke to Benjamin Urshan to see how he and his partner, Arnold Maynard III, will be serving the area.

“I believe we are the only one in this area that offers alignment alongside the leveling kit,” the co-owner shared. “We wanted to come and bring like a fresh perspective to West Virginia, so it kind of came about just this past year, actually. Me and Brother Maynard came together and we came around and we got together on it.”

AMB Tires & Wheels is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The business is very active on social media. Learn more at AMB Tires & Wheels on Facebook and online.

