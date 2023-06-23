Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. to acquire bullet retrieval system


The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. will soon have a new tool to help curb the recent rise in...
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon have a new tool to help curb the recent rise in gun violence in the area.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon have a new tool to help curb the recent rise in gun violence in the area.

Thanks to work by Del. Eric Brooks, (R) Raleigh County, the department received a $2,000 grant to go towards a bullet retrieval system on Friday, similar to the one displayed by at the ATF in Beckley during a joint press conference earlier in the month.

According to Sheriff J.C. Canaday, the new system will allow them to collect bullets to be sent off to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The database keeps track of each bullet’s unique print, which can help federal investigators get a better idea of where the gun came from and to whom it belongs.

“The folks who are doing the gun violence, they don’t respect boundaries. A lot of these folks are coming in from out of town and they don’t respect whether the sheriff’s department is investigating or the city. So the more resources we have to show that we’re all on the same page and working together is a benefit to the community,” said Sheriff Canaday.

Del. Brooks said the money was allocated from the state’s Local Economic Assistance Program.

