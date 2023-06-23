Poor weather costs Lake Stephens thousands

SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) - Unseasonably cold temperatures throughout the last week are causing trouble for the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority.

Lake Stephens in Surveyor is usually one of the county’s staples for summertime fun, but the lake’s splash pad and aqua park were closed nearly every day this week due to inclement weather.

WVVA spoke to Molly Williams, Executive Director for the county’s Parks and Rec Authority, to see just how much impact a few days of closure can have on expected revenue.

“The impact of closing just for a few days because of weather does have several thousand dollars worth of repercussions that goes down the line,” she shared. “So we could stay open, but if we only have one or two people then it makes it tough for us to pay our employees.”

Williams says that, in addition to losing revenue, the staff must be sent home on days the splash pad and aqua park cannot open.

Lake Stephens was on Friday, but next week is still up in the air. Williams says closure updates are posted on the Lake Stephens’ Facebook page.

The splash pad and aqua park are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for the splash pad, $9 for a 45-minute slot at the aqua park and $3 for beach access. The price of the beach access is included in the splash pad and aqua park admission.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.