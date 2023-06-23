Police: Officer seriously injured when struck by car reported stolen

The officer was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury, but police said Friday he is...
The officer was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury, but police said Friday he is expected to make a full recovery.(WXIX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia police officer was seriously injured after authorities say he was struck by a stolen car he was attempting to stop.

According to Prince William County Police, the officer spotted the stolen vehicle on a side street in Woodbridge around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police had been on the lookout for the 2012 Dodge Journey after its owner reported it stolen about an hour earlier from a nearby 7-11 where the keys had been left inside the SUV.

Police say that as the officer was at the driver’s side window, the driver inside sped away and made a U-turn.

The driver then sped directly at the officer, according to police. The officer opened fire before he was struck by the car. The car crashed and flipped onto its side, and the driver fled on foot.

Police say the suspect was found around 1:30 a.m. Friday, after an extensive search, and did not appear to have been injured by the officer’s gunfire. The 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit and run, felony eluding and felony grand larceny auto theft.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury, but police said Friday he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

In the latest edition of your 'Furcast @ Noon,' Alise Bailey has all the details on our furry...
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Peter Pan
On Friday, West Virginia school board members voted to accept the resignation of David Roach.
West Virginia Board of Education appoints new State Superintendent of Schools
Farmacy program returning for its fourth year.
Around a dozen residents showed out to Town Hall Thursday night.
Bluefield, Va. residents speak on flooding issues Thursday night