More scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

Today we are going to continue to see even more rain at times. Things will start a little on the lighter side, with just some patch drizzle and fog. While we will stay mainly dry through the morning, after lunchtime we will see some more of that unstable air moving through, which could fire up some scattered thunderstorms.

Today we will see showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

That chance of rain will continue until the evening, with the heaviest thunderstorms expected to develop around 5 PM or so. As we head overnight, we will continue to see occasional rain showers, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s once again. Some of these storms could have heavier rainfall which could lead to localized flooding issues, so stay weather aware.

Thunderstorms will be possible into this evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the weekend, we will see occasional showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be a little lower on Saturday, but on Sunday we will see another frontal system approaching, giving us a high chance of rain into Monday and Tuesday.

The chance of rain will lighten a bit on Saturday, but a frontal system Sunday evening will bring it back. (WVVA WEATHER)

Taking a look at the tropics, we did see Cindy, our third named storm form last night. Bret is still churning away but looks to stay well south of the United States. Cindy, while it looks to weaken, could possibly impact our area so we will keep an eye on any developments.

Cindy has formed in the tropics. (WVVA WEATHER)

