MCAS announces Code Red

By Abby Lester
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Animal Shelter is sounding the alarm as it currently sits at more than 70 percent over-capacity.

Home to more than 115 animals right now, the shelter’s director says they’re in a “code-red” situation, and if that number doesn’t fall soon, they’ll have no choice but to begin euthanizing animals in their care. Right now, adoption fees for dogs are 30 dollars and cats are 15 dollars.

“We definitely need a lot of adoptions. There is puppy and kitten season that is in full swing. We can always use donations especially with this many animals. We are having to feed double, so we go through a lot of food.”

The Mercer County Animal Shelter’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations and supplies are needed and greatly appreciated. Those can be dropped off during operating hours.

