Fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall

Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.
Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.(Henderson Fire Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henderson, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Firefighters in Southern Nevada rescued a young feline caught in a tough spot.

The Henderson Fire Department reports that crews were able to free a 6-week-old kitten that got stuck inside a block wall earlier this week.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday with reports of the tiny cat being unable to free itself from the wall.

Crews said they used “a bit of creativity and perseverance” and were able to save the young cat.

“HFD saved the kitten!” the department shared online with photos of the rescue.

No immediate word was given about how the cat initially got inside the wall.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., gavels in before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump’s impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, and Jerome Terrell Davis, 28, were sentenced to prison in the...
Man gets life sentence for killing mail carrier who refused to deliver marijuana package
Beckley ARH
Beckley ARH CEO says Stanaford Road closure does not affect hospital hours
Lake Stephens Splash Pad
Poor weather loses Lake Stephens thousands