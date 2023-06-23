City of Bluefield, Mercer County continues effort to have community fill out flood impact survey

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Restoration efforts remain underway following a one-in-200-year rainfall in Mercer County over the Memorial Day holiday.

Though the city of Bluefield saw the brunt of the disaster--all Mercer County residents who were affected by the flooding are urged to fill out a flood damage survey.

This week, members of the West Virginia Department of Emergency Management are door knocking across the area to try an get as much information about how many people and how much property were affected.

It’s an effort to reach a point where the county can qualify for federal relief.

”A lot of people self- recovered. If you’ve lost anything in the flood, had any flooding damage, please fill out the survey it will help your neighbors in the long-run,” said Bluefield City Fire Chief Chad Bailey.

It is estimated that at least five hundred homes and businesses were damaged by the floods-- with only three hundred surveys completed, that still leaves hundreds of people who have not reported how they were affected by the rain fall..

FILL OUT YOUR FLOOD DAMAGE SURVEY HERE.

If you do not have a smart phone or internet access you can call 304.327.2401.

Bluefield City Fire Chief Bailey urges that even if you self recovered and do not want funds, filling out the form will aid those who do need help with the recovery process.

